Susan K. Darling-True
1965 - 2020
Darling-True, 55, of Reading, passed away, on Monday, October 5th, 2020.

Susan grew up in Reading and was a graduate of Northeast Metropolitan Vocational High School in Wakefield, class of 1983. She also attended UMass Lowell and received her Associates Degree and had continued her education to earn her bachelor's degree. Susan was a proud member of the Auxiliary Police Department, the Boosters in Reading and a member of St. Agnes Church. Susan was incredibly talented. She made gorgeous pieces, crotched beautiful items and used her talent to make many gifts for her family and friends. Susan had a witty and smart sense of humor. She enjoyed taking vacations with her daughters and spending great times with the people who loved her dearly.

She is the loving mother of Victoria True and Sarah True. Beloved daughter of Laurence Darling and the late Marjorie (Enos) Darling. Loving sister of Sharon Levesque and her husband Rene and Leslie Kobrenski and her husband Michael. Former wife of Daniel True and beloved friend of Jeffrey Owen. Cherished aunt of Lauren and Stacey Levesque and Ryan, Caitlyn and Sean Kobrenski. Susan also leaves her faithful companions, her dog Nakoma and cats Oliver and Boston and many loving friends.

Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Susan's Family at the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St. Reading, on Tuesday, October 13th from 4 to 8pm.

A Funeral Mass Celebrating Susan's Eternal Life will be held on Wednesday, October 14th, at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 10:30am. No Interment to follow.

Please consider making a donation in Susan's Memory to the Reading Food Pantry, 6 Salem St. Reading, MA 01867.

For information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.

Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life~Sharing Memories

781.944.1589



View the online memorial for Susan K. Darling-True

Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
OCT
14
Service
10:30 AM
Saint Agnes Church
