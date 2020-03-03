|
of Woburn, formerly of Cambridge, March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Imperioso, Sr. Devoted mother of Anthony Imperioso, Jr. of Woburn, Suzanne Maurici of Wareham, Mary Jane Maurici - Towse and her husband Robert Towse of North Andover. Loving grandmother of John Woolley. Sister of Anne Najjar of Medford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, March 5th, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 3, 2020