age 66, of Plymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the BID Hospital in Boston. She was the devoted wife of Joseph E. Roman, loving mother of Joseph Roman of Dorchester, Nancy Roman of Boston, and Edward Roman and his wife Janine of Plymouth. She was the sister of Robert O'Neill and his wife Claire of Rockland, and the late John O'Neill and his wife Laura. She is also survived by her favorite, and only, grandson Benjamin Roman, and nieces and nephews; Robert, Michael, Jen, Sheila, and Paul, as well as her in-laws; Margaret Caterer of Weymouth, Helen Marie Quinn of Naples, FL, John Roman of Milton, and Edward Roman of Boston. Born in Boston, MA on October 22, 1952, daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Burke) O'Neill. She was raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of Fontbonne Academy. Susan later moved to Braintree, and then Plymouth where she and her husband raised their family. A visitation will be held at the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court St. Plymouth, on Wednesday, August 14, from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day at St. Peters Church, Plymouth, at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. For more information and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 13, 2019