Of Peabody, MA, 82, passed away peacefully with the love and company of her family on April 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Suzanne was born in Medford, MA, the daughter of the late Carl and Gelsomina Lochiatto of the North End. She grew up in Medford, Massachusetts and was a graduate of Saint Clement High School. She married Edward J. ("Gizzy") Geissler of South Boston on November 11, 1961 and settled in Peabody, Massachusetts where they raised their four children.
Suzanne was a crossing guard for the West Memorial Elementary School in Peabody; she also worked alongside her brothers in a family-owned smoke shop business "Tobacco Row" located throughout the Boston area.
Suzanne enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, Bogle and cooking. She adored nothing more than being with her family and friends. Suzanne was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society.
She leaves behind her loving husband Jack Geissler, late brother Gerald and late wife Anne Lochiatto, brother Carl and wife Betty Lochiatto, sister Denise and husband Sal Tecci; her loving daughter Lynne, son Eddie and wife Michelle, son Mark and wife Shari and, son Michael and wife Krista; eight grandchildren, Jaclyn, Emma, Lauren, Cassandra, Mikey, Nicholas, Jimmy and Patrick; and three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Layla and Avery.
Suzanne will be missed deeply by her loving family and friends.
The Mackey Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To share a condolence with the family please visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, a private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family. A celebration of her life will be determined at a later time.
Donations in Suzanne's name can be made to the .
http://act.alz.org/goto/Suzanne_Geissler
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 20, 2020