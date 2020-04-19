|
|
went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Park Place Nursing Home. She was the former wife of Willie Fountaine, of Boston, MA.
Born September 28, 1924 in Baltimore Maryland, a daughter of the late Elijah and Ettie (Crawford) Lambert, she began her 35+ year employment as a Dietitian at New England Deaconess Hospital, in Boston, MA. She was a lifetime member of Manning Temple Holy Church of Love, Inc, in Boston, MA under the stewardship of Pastor Betty Murray.
Sue, fondly called Mother Fountaine by her church family, was best known for her tireless efforts with her church as a Missionary worker and advocate for the Lord. She was fondly remembered as the lady who handed out biblical tracks to everyone she met. She felt it was God's calling for her to spread the word of Christ to all she came in touch with on her life's journey.
Her family was most important to her and she cherished the 75 year's journeying from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania to fellowship with her brothers and sisters at the annual Lambert Family Reunion. She will be remembered as the peace maker, always looking to bring everyone in her family and friends together and never walk away without a smile.
Mrs. Fountaine is survived by five grandchildren, Walter V. Martin, Taucha L. Martin, and Ericka L. Martin, of Boston, MA, Terrance Martin, of York, PA, and Lawrence A. Martin, III (Bridgett) of Atlanta, GA., 22 Great Grand Children and a host of Great Great Grandchildren. Suzy (as she is affectionately known to her brothers and sisters) leaves to cherish her memory a brother, Herbert Lambert, of Detroit, MI; and three sisters, Amelia Keenheel, of Philadelphia, PA, Nancy Baker, of Washington D.C., and Bonita Harris, of York, PA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joline Cannon, grandson Demetrius Martin, two brothers, Jon and James Lambert, and four sisters, Lois Reeves, Vitalia Garcia, Esther Dillard, and Bernice Freeman.
Services for Suzanne (Lambert) Fontaine will be held privately. She will be interred at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2020