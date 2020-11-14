(aka Sly), age 49 passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Brigham and Women's Hospital on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born July 21, 1971 to the late Sylvester Mabry Sr. and Fannie Mabry. Beloved husband to Belinda Wilson. He leaves his son Braxton Mabry, brother Walter Mabry, sister Samantha Mabry, nieces Candice and Bianca Mabry, and nephew Walter Jr. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, along with other family and friends to cherish his memories. Sly was an avid basketball fan and talented player. Those who knew Sly loved him and his charismatic personality. Those who did not know him can only wish they had the chance to get to know him. Visitation with family will be today, from 10-11AM at the funeral home. Services entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home, 821 Cummins HWY, Mattapan, MA 02126.