Of Allenstown, NH, March 14. Life partner of Emmanuel Deharo with whom she shared 30 years. Mother of Nicholas Spolsino and his wife Lauren of Hanover, MA and Rachelann Burditt and her husband Michael of Exeter, NH. Grandmother to Alyssa, Samantha, Nicholas and Emilia. At her request, there will be no services at this time. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 17, 2020