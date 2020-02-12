|
|
of Braintree formerly of South Boston February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Teddy Peacock and former wife of the late Michael A. Colantonio and his family. Devoted mother of Taylor W. Colantonio of Somerville and Payton M. Colantonio of Quincy. Loving daughter of the late Clayton and Elizabeth F. (Collins) Estes. Dear sister of Keryl Estes of Quincy, Ross Estes of Las Vegas, Dail Estes of Braintree, the late Mark and Neil Estes. Also survived by her brother-in-law Jamie Peacock and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Friday February 14th at 10am. Interment Private.
View the online memorial for Tammi L. Estes
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 12, 2020