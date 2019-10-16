|
of Hyde Park, October 5, 2019. Loving mother of Reggie of Hyde Park, Tashea of Dorchester, Jason of Hyde Park and Aaron of MA. Dear grandmother of a loving host of grandchildren. Beloved sister of Alvin, Takisha and Jason. She is also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends to celebrate her life. Visitation Saturday, 10AM at Bethel Baptist Church, 18 St. James Str., Roxbury, MA. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 16, 2019