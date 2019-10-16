Boston Herald Notices
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
18 St. James Str
Roxbury, MA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Bethel Baptist Church
18 St. James Str
Roxbury, MA
of Hyde Park, October 5, 2019. Loving mother of Reggie of Hyde Park, Tashea of Dorchester, Jason of Hyde Park and Aaron of MA. Dear grandmother of a loving host of grandchildren. Beloved sister of Alvin, Takisha and Jason. She is also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends to celebrate her life. Visitation Saturday, 10AM at Bethel Baptist Church, 18 St. James Str., Roxbury, MA. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
