Of South Boston passed away on November 25, 2020. Loving daughter of Scott and Cheryl (Collins) Simpson of South Boston. Devoted mother of Nolan Upton. Cherished Sister of Scott Simpson II and his fiancé Kendra O'Brien of South Boston and the late Patrick Simpson. Beloved fiance of Mark Mullaney. Granddaughter of Josephine Collins and the late Vincent Collins, Marion Simpson and the late Eugene Simpson. Aunt of Kyler Simpson. She was also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday Dec. 2nd from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Thursday Dec 3rd at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Taylor Ann may be made to the Gavin Foundation 675 East Fourth Street South Boston, MA 02127