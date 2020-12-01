1/1
Taylor Ann Simpson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Taylor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of South Boston passed away on November 25, 2020. Loving daughter of Scott and Cheryl (Collins) Simpson of South Boston. Devoted mother of Nolan Upton. Cherished Sister of Scott Simpson II and his fiancé Kendra O'Brien of South Boston and the late Patrick Simpson. Beloved fiance of Mark Mullaney. Granddaughter of Josephine Collins and the late Vincent Collins, Marion Simpson and the late Eugene Simpson. Aunt of Kyler Simpson. She was also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday Dec. 2nd from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Thursday Dec 3rd at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Taylor Ann may be made to the Gavin Foundation 675 East Fourth Street South Boston, MA 02127



View the online memorial for Taylor Ann Simpson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 30, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy & Prayers for the unbelievable loss of your Beautiful Taylor.... God Bless
Krissy Flaherty
Friend
November 30, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John F Thornton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved