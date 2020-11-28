Of South Boston passed away on November 20, 2020. Devoted mother of Jane D. McKenna. Longtime companion of Richard Cully. Sister of the late Edward McKenna and Priscilla Moran. Daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Nye) McKenna. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and a grandniece. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street SOUTH BOSTON on Monday Nov. 30th at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Teresa may be made to Autism Speaks 1060 State Road 2nd floor Princeton, NJ 08540. Arrangements by O'Brien Funeral Home South Boston