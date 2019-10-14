|
of Medford, at the age 100, October 9. Beloved wife of the late Armando J. DiPietro. Devoted mother of Gilbert A. DiPietro and his late wife Elaine of Reading. Adored grandmother of Danielle, Matthew and Ryan DiPietro. Loving great-grandmother of Aiden DiPietro. Dear sister of the late Angelo, Carmella, Angie, Adeline, Clem, Asuntha and Tony. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St. MEDFORD, Tuesday, October 15, from 9-11AM, followed by a funeral service in the funeral home beginning at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit, www.dellorusso.net.
