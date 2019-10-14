Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma DiPietro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma D. (D'Ambrosio) DiPietro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma D. (D'Ambrosio) DiPietro Notice
of Medford, at the age 100, October 9. Beloved wife of the late Armando J. DiPietro. Devoted mother of Gilbert A. DiPietro and his late wife Elaine of Reading. Adored grandmother of Danielle, Matthew and Ryan DiPietro. Loving great-grandmother of Aiden DiPietro. Dear sister of the late Angelo, Carmella, Angie, Adeline, Clem, Asuntha and Tony. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St. MEDFORD, Tuesday, October 15, from 9-11AM, followed by a funeral service in the funeral home beginning at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit, www.dellorusso.net.

Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington



View the online memorial for Thelma D. (D'Ambrosio) DiPIETRO
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now