Jubilee Christian Church
1500 Blue Hill Ave.
Mattapan, MA 02126
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Jubilee Christian Church
1500 Blue Hill Avenue
Mattapan, MA
Thelma U. Reddick Notice
of Boston, June 28, 2019.Thelma leaves to cherish her memory six children: Sandra Royal, Kenneth (Wanda) Reddick , Thelma Pitts, Donna (Charles) Merricks , Angela Reddick and Tyrone Reddick, 16 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Memorial Service 11AM Thursday at Jubilee Christian Church 1500 Blue Hill Avenue Mattapan, MA. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com.



Published in Boston Herald on July 16, 2019
