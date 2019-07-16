|
of Boston, June 28, 2019.Thelma leaves to cherish her memory six children: Sandra Royal, Kenneth (Wanda) Reddick , Thelma Pitts, Donna (Charles) Merricks , Angela Reddick and Tyrone Reddick, 16 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Memorial Service 11AM Thursday at Jubilee Christian Church 1500 Blue Hill Avenue Mattapan, MA. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on July 16, 2019