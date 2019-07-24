|
|
Of Norwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon July 14th, 2019 with his loving family by his side in the Encompass Health Braintree Rehabilitation Hospital at the age of 84.
Born to Albanian immigrants on August 13, 1934 in Boston; son of late James Nichols and Philomene (Adams) Nichols, Ted was raised in the Mattapan section of Boston and had lived in Roslindale for 14 years and in West Roxbury for over 35 years before moving to Norwood 9 years ago. He spent many years summering in Marshfield.
A graduate of Boston Latin High School with the Class of 1953, Ted furthered his education at Boston University and graduated with his degree in business from Suffolk University in Boston. He sought a career in Funeral Service and attended the New England Institute of Applied Arts & Sciences (N.E.I) in Kenmore Square in Boston graduating with the Class of 1960.
Ted began his career serving as an Apprentice at the McDonald-Carley Funeral Home in Allston/Brighton. After a merger with J.S. Waterman & Sons Funeral Home in Kenmore Square, Ted became General Manager and then Regional Manager.
In 1981, Ted wanted to serve the Boston & surrounding communities on his own by purchasing a funeral home in Hyde Park. He acquired the Laughlin Funeral Home from James Laughlin and soon established his own business the Laughlin & Nichols Funeral Home at the corner of Oak & Maple Streets in Hyde Park. Ted would go on to acquire the Pennacchio Funeral Home and merge the businesses to operate for the past 20 years as Laughlin, Nichols & Pennacchio Funeral Home until recently merging his business with his lifelong friends and partners at the Pushard Family Home for Funerals in Canton.
For years he proudly served the Hyde Park & surrounding communities with care & compassion. He had been a longtime member of the Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association (MFDA) and the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA). He was a true leader and trend setter in the funeral industry. He leaves a legacy of love that he shared with so many families that entrusted their loved ones into his care.
Ted was actively involved with numerous charitable organizations throughout his life in and around the Boston area. He served on many different boards and commissions to help better serve the people of Boston. He was a member of the Hyde Park Rotary Club and was the recipient of the Rotary Club International highest award given to an individual the, Paul Harris Award. Ted was also an instrumental Board Member for the Pacific Rim Charter School in Hyde Park and with the Hyde Park Board of Trade. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus in Hyde Park, Life Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Hyde Park, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the 100 Club of Massachusetts and numerous other associations.
He was always there to lend a helping hand, not only to his kids but those also in the neighborhood. He made sure the kids stayed on the right track by providing a ride to and from work, helping get to games or wherever you might have to be. He taught the kids how to ride bikes & go fishing; and provided jobs to many of the kids at the funeral home over the years.
There was nothing in this world more important to Ted then his family especially his grandchildren. As difficult and challenging of a schedule he may have had, there was always time to spend with his family. He enjoyed every moment of every day with them. If it was a ride to school, a game, a dance or just being there to lend a helping hand, Ted was always there. He shared a unique and beautiful relationship with his brother; a true bond that is rarely found. Every year Ted gave one week of his only two weeks of vacation to his brother Charlie who owned and operated Pioneer Food Store or better known to everyone in West Roxbury as Charlie's; so that Charlie could spend time with his own family. Ted enjoyed the simple things in life; like going to the beach in Marshfield and fishing.
In the end the three most important things in his life sustained him; his family, his faith and his friends. He will truly be missed by all the people who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.
Beloved husband of Justine "Judy" (Shea) Nichols; devoted & loving father of Chris Nichols of Boston; John Nichols of Oakland, CA; and Diane (Nichols) Letsche and her husband the late Tom Letsche of Dedham; cherished grandfather of Marshfield Police Officer Christopher Nichols of Marshfield, Danielle, Samantha, and Theodore Letsche all of Dedham; dear brother of the late Charlie Nichols and his wife Loretta of West Roxbury & Dedham; and brother-in-law of Bill Shea and his wife Ginny of Portsmouth, NH; and Mark Shea of AR. In addition he is survived by many nieces, nephews, numerous friends and colleagues.
Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Ted's Life at the Albanian Orthodox Cathedral of St. George, 523 East Broadway, South Boston on Saturday July 27th at 11 am. Visiting Hours will be held in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON on Thursday July 25th from 4 - 8 p.m. and again at the Albanian Orthodox Cathedral of St. George on Friday July 26th from 4 - 8 p.m. Burial will be held private for the family at Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Ted's memory to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or the , 209 W Central St, Natick, MA 01760.
Pushard Family Funeral Home
Laughlin, Nichols & Pennacchio
210 Sherman Street, Canton
www.roache-pushard.com
View the online memorial for Theodore F. "Ted" Nichols
Published in Boston Herald on July 24, 2019