William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Jamaica Plain, MA
Theresa A. (Doyle) DONOVAN

Theresa A. (Doyle) DONOVAN Notice
of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain, April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of John F. Donovan. Loving mother of Brendan Donovan and his wife Ryan of West Roxbury. Devoted Nana of Jack Michael and Rae Marie. Sister of Mary Ellen Sholes and her husband Dennis of Roslindale. Beloved aunt of Mark, Antoinette, Timothy, Helen, Elizabeth and Gregory. Sister-in-law of Mark and Debra Donovan of West Roxbury. Retired employee of the City of Boston School Dept. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, April 17th at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Jamaica Plain at 11:30am. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-a-donovan-doyle
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
