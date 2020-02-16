|
93 years of age. Of West Roxbury formerly of Charlestown & Roslindale February 11, 2020. Cherished & loving wife of 70 years to Joseph P. Sheridan (Ret. Capt. BPD). Devoted mother of Joseph Sheridan, Jeanne Sheridan & late husband Steven Mortali, Stephen Sheridan & wife Patricia, Robert Sheridan & wife Claire, James Sheridan & wife Kathy, Noreen Sheridan & late husband Ray Williams & Theresa Waggett & husband Gerry. Loving Memere to her 12 grandchildren. Beloved sister pf the late Mary Dostie, John, James & Joseph Manning. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Theresa's Funeral Services will be strictly private. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 16, 2020