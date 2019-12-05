Boston Herald Notices
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-1177
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
250 Revere St.
Revere, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
250 Revere St.
Revere, MA
View Map
Theresa J. "Terry" Moschella Notice
Of Chelsea, December 2nd. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Mirabella) Moschella. Beloved sister of Marie Salvati and her husband Joseph of Boston, Anthony "Sonny" Moschella of Revere and the late Robert Moschella, Sr. Dear sister-in law of Christine Peluso of Saugus. Cherished aunt of Maria Sidman and her husband John of Saugus, Sharon Salvati of Boston, Gail Orenberg and her late husband Kenneth of Randolph, Anthony Salvati and his wife Nicole of Saugus, Michael Moschella, Catherine Wagner of Melrose, Robert Moschella and his wife Kathleen of Billerica, Scott Moschella and his wife Marilyn of Chelsea, Bryan Moschella and his wife Leslie of Saugus and the late Mark Moschella. Also lovingly survived by her great nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Thomas, Michael, Joshua, Nicholas, Aleia, Karyn, Robert, Jr., David, Adriana, Scotty, Anthony, Nicole, Bryan, Mark Anthony and Brianna. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, December 7th at 11:30 AM. Visitation with the family prior to the Mass beginning at 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony's Church because of her active role in the Parish.

Smith Funeral Home

617-889-1177

www.smithfuneralhomes.com



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
