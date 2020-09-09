1/
Theresa M. (Dini) Ghiloni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
-of Medford passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on September 6, 2020. Matriarch of her family she was the beloved wife of the late John A. Ghiloni (former City Manager of Medford). Devoted mother of Mary Lou White and her husband, Kevin, Claire Ghiloni and her wife Debra Kamen, Susan Gustafson and her husband Steven Puzak, Johnna Costa and her husband Stephen, Janine McGonagle and her husband John, Theresa Ann Welch and her husband Robert all of Medford. Loving Grandmother of Jonathan White and his wife Jenna, Jaclyn Wells and her husband Adam, Keryn Basl and her husband Josh, Courtney Araujo and her wife, Fernanda, Alexandra Gustafson, John and Jessica McGonagle, Erika,

David and Harry Welch. Great-Grandmother to Sloane, Wesley and Brody White and Dominic Wells. Dear sister of the late, Jessie Pacini, Erma Bucchianeri and Harriet McDonald. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St. MEDFORD, Thursday September 10th from 4 - 7 PM and again on Friday morning at 9 with a procession to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West for a funeral mass celebrated at 10 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. Theresa was a devout woman and active throughout her life in St. Francis Parish as a member of the Mother's Club, Lady's Sodality and Choir. In lieu of flowers please honor her memory by making a memorial contribution to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 441 Fellsway West, Medford MA. 02155. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net. Please observe covid-19 protocols while attending all services.

Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington



View the online memorial for Theresa M. (Dini) Ghiloni

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dello Russo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 8, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 8, 2020
I miss you ma!
Johnna
September 8, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved