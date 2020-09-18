1/
Theresa M. La Vie
– Theresa M., of Dorchester on September 14, 2020 at age 86.

Devoted wife of the late Harold J. La Vie.

Loving mother of Renee M. Whitehouse of Dorchester, Bruce W. La Vie of Braintree, Lisa A. Donovan of Dorchester, Theresa M. Ruka of Scituate, Michelle Mank of Marlborough and Harold J. La Vie Jr. of Dorchester.

Grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of eight.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, September, 20 at the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21 at the St. Martin de Porres Parish (formerly St. Ann Parish), 243 Neponset Ave, Dorchester, MA. Burial will take place privately at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Directions and on-line guest book at www.mchoulfh.com

McHoul Funeral Home

617-282-1409



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Parish (formerly St. Ann Parish)
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-1409
