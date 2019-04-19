Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa TULLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa (DiGiambattista) TULLY

Notice Condolences Flowers

Theresa (DiGiambattista) TULLY Notice
died suddenly after a brief illness, April 18. Beloved daughter of the late Donato DiGiambattista and Elizabeth (Zaccagnini). Survived by her long time partner Marco P. Giampa, Sr. and his children and grandchildren. Loving sister of John DiGiambattista, Mary Kingsbury, the late Connie Calvagna, Dan DiGiambattista and Antoinette DiGiambattista. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Tuesday at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 11 AM. Visiting Monday 4-8 PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-digiambattista-tully
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now