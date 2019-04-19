|
|
died suddenly after a brief illness, April 18. Beloved daughter of the late Donato DiGiambattista and Elizabeth (Zaccagnini). Survived by her long time partner Marco P. Giampa, Sr. and his children and grandchildren. Loving sister of John DiGiambattista, Mary Kingsbury, the late Connie Calvagna, Dan DiGiambattista and Antoinette DiGiambattista. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Tuesday at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 11 AM. Visiting Monday 4-8 PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-digiambattista-tully
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2019