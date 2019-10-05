Boston Herald Notices
|
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
Therese Micozzi
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
487 Broadway
Everett, MA
Therese "Terry" (Pothitakis) Micozzi


1932 - 2019
Therese "Terry" (Pothitakis) Micozzi Notice
of Everett passed away on October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Micozzi. Devoted mother of Kathleen Florentine and her husband Steve, Michael McQueeney and his wife Caroline, John Micozzi and his wife Debbie and Joseph Micozzi and his wife Joanne. Dear sister of Loretta Carol and the late Rosemary Fandifer and John Pothitakis. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Ava, Julia, Jessica, Kelly and Paul. Great-grandmother of Nicholas, Mia, Jake, Shea and Walker Rose. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home 772 Broadway, Everett on Monday, October 7th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church 487 Broadway, Everett at 10 am. Visiting hours Sunday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Kindness and Care for Animals at www.MSPCA.org. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For online guestbook and directions please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
