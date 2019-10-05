|
of Everett passed away on October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Micozzi. Devoted mother of Kathleen Florentine and her husband Steve, Michael McQueeney and his wife Caroline, John Micozzi and his wife Debbie and Joseph Micozzi and his wife Joanne. Dear sister of Loretta Carol and the late Rosemary Fandifer and John Pothitakis. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Ava, Julia, Jessica, Kelly and Paul. Great-grandmother of Nicholas, Mia, Jake, Shea and Walker Rose. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home 772 Broadway, Everett on Monday, October 7th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church 487 Broadway, Everett at 10 am. Visiting hours Sunday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Kindness and Care for Animals at www.MSPCA.org. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For online guestbook and directions please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 5, 2019