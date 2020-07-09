1/1
Thomas B. Lynch
1951 - 2020
Of East Sandwich, formerly of Needham, July 4, 2020. Husband of Donna M. (Sangiolo) Lynch for 32 years. Father of Thomas J. Lynch II and his wife Barbara of North Attleboro, Sara Herchenroether and her husband Ryan of Powell, Ohio, Emma Lynch and her husband Rob Catlin of North Attleboro and Catherine Lynch of Somerville; brother of Patricia Haddad of Natick, Joanne Langone of Stoneham and Maureen Lynch of Hudson, NH and the late Michael Lynch; grandfather of Liam, Tommy, Braden, Olivia, Makayla and Cormac. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours with requirement of Masks and Social Distancing on Friday from 4-8 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. A funeral Mass will be held privately for family on Saturday morning. Interment will be private. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for THOMAS B., LYNCH

Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
