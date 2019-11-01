Boston Herald Notices
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
8:30 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
Thomas "Tomaso" Bretti Notice
of Norwood passed away on October 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (Provenzano) Bretti. Devoted father of Anthony J. Bretti and his wife Deborah of Norwood and the late Carmen Bretti. Cherished grandfather of Gina Bretti, Katie Bretti, Thomas Bretti and Matthew Bretti. Great-grandfather of Annie, Ava, Declan, Skyla, Ryder, Aaliyah, Austin, and Briella. Great-great-grandfather of Jaxon. Brother of the late Vito and Joseph Bretti. Thomas was a member of the Norwood Elks. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, Monday November 4, 2019 at 8:30am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Monday morning only from 8:30am-10:30am. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley St. Bridgewater, MA 02379.



View the online memorial for THOMAS "Tomaso" BRETTI
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
