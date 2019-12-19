|
|
of Regina Cleri Residence, Boston, Saturday December 14, 2019.
Beloved son of the late Patrick and Annie (McGinley) Foley. Brother of Bernard Foley of Delaware, Richard Foley of Canton and the late John Foley, Francis Foley, Barbara Pickering, William Foley and James Foley. Brother-in-law of Barbara Foley, Patricia Foley, Charles Pickering, Patricia Foley, Anne Foley, Marie Foley and the late Adele Foley and Natalie Foley. Fr. Foley is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Born in Boston, he graduated from St. Ann's Grammar School, Dorchester, Matignon High School, North Cambridge, St. John's Seminary, Boston and Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska. He was ordained February 2, 1957 and assigned to St. Joseph, Woburn; St. Thomas Aquinas, Jamaica Plain; St. Patrick, Lynn; St. Therese, Everett; Our Lady of Assumption, Lynnfield; Director of the Permanent Diaconate Program; St. Lawrence, Brookline and Pastor at Saint Mary of the Hills Church, Milton from May 1987 until retiring June 2002. In retirement, Fr. Foley assisted at St. Clare, Braintree; St Gerard Majella, Canton; St. Ann, Quincy and St. John, Quincy.
Fr. Foley will lie-in-repose at Saint Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary's Street, Milton, Friday 4-8 PM. A Con-Celebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the church Saturday December 21 at 11:00 AM, Sean Cardinal O'Malley, main celebrant. Parishioners, relatives and friends invited. Interment Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fr. Foley's memory may be made to Regina Cleri Residence, 60 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston, MA 02114.
Dolan Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Foley family with funeral arrangements. www.dolanfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Rev. Thomas C., Foley
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 19, 2019