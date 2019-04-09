|
Of Dedham, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 at the age of 53. Tommy is the loving son of Marilyn (Connolly) Letsche of Hyde Park & the late Paul Letsche. Beloved husband of 26 years to Diane (Nichols) Letsche of Dedham. Cherished father of Danielle, Samantha, and Theodore. Dear brother of Paul Letsche & his wife Patricia of Randolph; Michael Letsche of Hyde Park; Kathy Wood & husband Bob of Norton; and the late Edward Letsche. Loving son-in-law of Theodore F. Nichols and Justine “Judy” (Shea) Nichols of Norwood, and brother-in-law to Eileen Letsche Fraser of LA, John Nichols of CA and Chris Nichols of Boston.Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Apr. 10 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home, Thursday, Apr. 11, at 8am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy's memory, may be made to Camp Kesem at Boston University / In Memory of Thomas Letsche, 10586 W. Pico Blvd., #196, Los Angeles, CA 90064 or https://donate.kesem.org/InMemoryofThomasLetsche. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.comGeorge F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500 http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-c-letsche
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 9, 2019