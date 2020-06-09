Of Dedham, formerly of Buncrana, Donegal Ireland passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on June 7, 2020. Devoted husband of 59 years to Frances (Fleming). Loving father of Laura and her husband Joseph Lee of South Boston. Son of the late Daniel Doherty and Ellen (McDaid). Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tom was a proud Army Veteran of the Korea War, member of Disabled American Veterans and member of the Boston Lodge of Elks # 10. He was the recording secretary for the Boston cement masons and plasterer's union local 534. Funeral services for Tom will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole Ma 02071 or at Fisherhouseboston.org. To leave a condolence message for Tom's family please visit: gormleyfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.