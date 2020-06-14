Thomas F. Botelho Jr.
peacefully on June 11, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved son of Thomas F. Botelho, Sr. and Beverly A. (Nardone) of Dracut. Loving brother of Tracy Marcucci of Dracut, Frank Botelho of Wilmington, Marnie Darden of Tyngsboro, and Adrian Botelho of Tewksbury. He is survived by his five children, and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Late United States Marine Corps Veteran. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service and Military Honors on Wednesday, June 17th at 10am in Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East Street, Tewksbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Tewksbury Cemetery
