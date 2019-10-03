Boston Herald Notices
Goodrich Funeral Home - Lynn
128 Washington St.
Lynn, MA 01902
(781) 592-2680
Thomas O'Leary
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Goodrich Funeral Home - Lynn
128 Washington St.
Lynn, MA 01902
Thomas F. O'Leary
64 years old, of Lynn, Mass. died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Tom was born and raised in Arlington, Mass. He is survived by his good friend, Diane O'Leary, of Lynn, his daughter, Kelly, and his son, Corey. Tom also has a grand-daughter, Shawnda and a great-grand-daughter, Emery. Tom leaves behind siblings: Patricia Hochhauser and her husband, Steve; Dennis O'Leary and his wife, Kathy Cibotti; John O'Leary; Kathleen Duffy and her husband, Brendan; Maureen Kelly and her husband, Vinnie; Elizabeth Pompey and her husband, David, and Timothy O'Leary. He was predeceased by his parents, Frances and Harold O'Leary, his brother, Ed and his sister, Eileen.

Tom loved his family greatly. He had a tough but loving soul and tried to help those who needed encouragement or support. Tom will always have a special place in our hearts.

Goodrich Funeral Home, 128 Washington Street, Lynn, Mass. is handling the funeral arrangements. A memorial service and visiting hours will be held this Saturday, October 5th from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
