Thomas Flynn

F. Flynn passed away peacefully at age 91 on September 20, 2020. Tom was born in Boston, MA to the late James Flynn and Catherine (Lennon) Flynn. He was the loving husband of nearly 40 years to the late Margaret (Sprague) Flynn of Boston, MA and Burke, VA. Adored father of daughters Margaret and Joan Flynn and cherished grandfather of Ellane Flynn. Besides his children and granddaughter, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Tom served in the Korean War with the U.S. Navy in amphibious assault landings at Inchon, Wonsan and other parts of Korea for which he received battle ribbons with stars. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Boston University and Northeastern University. He had a long career in the Federal government.

Tom played ice hockey for Boston Latin High School and was a charter member of Potomac, VA, Senior Men's hockey club.

His burial in Virginia will be private. A memorial mass will be held in Boston at a future date.



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
