Thomas G. "Tommy" Anderson

Thomas G. "Tommy" Anderson Notice
41, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday April 22,2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tommy was born on May 11,1978 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. He was a parishioner of St. Marks Church. Many people who knew Tommy would say that he was truly one of a kind. He was charismatic and had a personality that was infectious. He was best known for his sense of humor and his storytelling ability. He took great pride in the fact that he was born and raised in Dorchester. One of his best attributes was his loyalty to his family and friends. He is survived by his mother and father Lorraine and Gerald Anderson of Dorchester, brother Christopher Anderson and wife Kerrie of Walpole, brother John Anderson and wife Heather of Hanson, brother David Anderson and wife Jennifer of Dorchester, sister Linda Anderson of Walpole, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current health crisis services will be private at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial service at a later date. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.



View the online memorial for Thomas G. "Tommy" ANDERSON
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
