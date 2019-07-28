Boston Herald Notices
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
in Gulfport, FL, formerly of South Boston, July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen M. (Welch) Pollard. Devoted father of Jacquelyn Duwors and her husband John of South Boston, Kevin Pollard and his wife Elisa of Rockland and Kelly Pollard of South Boston. Brother of M. Patricia Hartin of Gardner, Joan Curran of Quincy, James Pollard and his wife Marsha, Joseph Pollard and his wife Julia all of FL and the late Claire Pollard and Peggy Dennett. Grandfather of John Duwors, Jr., Sarah, Adam, Christa and Kyle Pollard, Caden Mayes and Jennifer McNeil. Great-grandfather of Damian and Danica. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday July 31st from 3-7pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Thursday August 1st at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. Army Veteran Korea. Late member of the South Boston Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Pollard may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or of MA 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452



Published in Boston Herald on July 28, 2019
