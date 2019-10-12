|
of Naples, Florida, and formerly of Newton passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. He was 85. Tom and his late wife Mary lived in Illinois, the United Kingdom, and Massachusetts before moving to Naples after they retired. Tom was an inventor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, as well as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He brought a positive attitude to all that he did and uplifted his family, friends, colleagues, and those in need.
Tom was born in Boston, Massachusetts, son of Harry J. Williams and Catherine Agnes (Lyons) Williams. He had four younger sisters: Susan; Nancy; Kathy; and Sally. He attended St Columbkille and Boston Latin Schools before graduating from Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Md. Tom then entered Navy Officer Candidate School. While at OCS, he met the love of his life, his late wife Mary. Tom served as an officer on two destroyers, finishing his service with the sixth fleet in the Mediterranean, an experience that led to his life-long interest in travel and international business.
Tom and Mary began their married life together immediately after he left the Navy. They had a happy and supportive relationship for fifty-six years. Their life together was an adventure, as they moved over a dozen times while raising four sons. Early in his career, Tom was the inventor of a material that was used in the space program. Tom later worked at high growth companies in the U.S. and the U.K. and was a co-founder of three successful ventures. After he retired, Tom took up golf and he and Mary moved to Naples, Florida, where they developed many wonderful friendships. Tom supported charities that sought to help children from families in need both in the U.S and internationally.
Tom is survived by his four sons and their families: Mark, Marian, Lauren, Scott, and Christopher (New York); Peter, Lisa, Erica, and Grace (Colorado); Thomas, Kathy, Ryan, Jack, Nicole, and Ben (Vermont, Massachusetts, Florida); and David, Karen, David, Sarah, and Evan (Virginia); and his sisters: Kathy Ringland and her husband Ken (New Hampshire); and Sally McFarland and her husband Jim (Massachusetts and Florida). Tom was predeceased by his wife Mary, and his sisters Susan, and Nancy.
There will be a funeral Mass and reception to celebrate Tom's life at 11AM on Saturday, October 26th at St. William Catholic Church, 750 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL with a reception to follow at the Naples Grande Resort Hotel at 475 Seagate Drive in Naples, FL. A Boston area reception to celebrate Tom's life will be held at noon on Saturday, November 16th at Black Rock Country Club, 155 Ward Street, Hingham, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Habitat for Humanity in Tom's name.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 12, 2019