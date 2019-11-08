|
|
77, of Chelsea, November 2, 2019. Husband of the late Margaret R. (Kelly) Galvin; father of Thomas J. "T.J." Galvin Jr., Kelly A. Galvin, and Peggy Galvin, all of Brockton, Erin Galvin-Robbins of East Bridgewater, and the late William J. Galvin; grandfather of Katelyn Galvin Green, Elizabeth N. Galvin, Emily L. Galvin, Lauren Galvin, and Jesse Galvin; great-grandfather of Liliana M. Green; brother of James Galvin, Mona (Sullivan) Jones, and the late Robert Galvin; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to his Celebration of Life on Sat., November 16th from 2-5 p.m. at VFW Post 8892, 263 E. Main St., Avon. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
View the online memorial for Thomas J. Sr. GALVIN
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 8, 2019