of Jamaica Plain formerly of South Boston entered into eternal rest surrounded by his family on July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Rita (McKenzie) Gill. Devoted father of Norita Morgan and her husband Christopher of Quincy and the late Thomas McKenzie Gill. Cherished Papa to Christopher and Cameron Morgan. Brother of Josephine Adams of Brockton and the late Kay Donovan, Roger and Henry Leo Gill. Son of the late Thomas J. and Nora ( McCarthy) Gill of Co. Kerry and South Boston. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON Sunday July 28th from 2-6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church, 331 Old Colony Ave., South Boston on Monday July 29th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Tom was born in South Boston and grew up in the Old Harbor Village. He was a graduate of Mission High School class of 1951 and a veteran of the Korean War, United States Army. Season ticket holder of the New England Patriots for 59 years, member of the Castle Island Association and Friend of Bill W. for 50 years. Late employee of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Gill may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Boston Herald on July 26, 2019