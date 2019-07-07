|
Of Revere (Beachmont), age 70, July 2. Loving husband of Frances (Tranfaglia) Griffin with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Beloved father of Dennis & Denise Griffin, both of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Thomas A. Griffin. Son of the late Thomas Griffin & the late Lillian (Clapp) Corbett. Brother of the late Michael Griffin & the late Maureen Sekenski. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to . For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in Boston Herald on July 7, 2019