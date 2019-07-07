Boston Herald Notices
|
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Thomas J. Griffin Jr. Notice
Of Revere (Beachmont), age 70, July 2. Loving husband of Frances (Tranfaglia) Griffin with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Beloved father of Dennis & Denise Griffin, both of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Thomas A. Griffin. Son of the late Thomas Griffin & the late Lillian (Clapp) Corbett. Brother of the late Michael Griffin & the late Maureen Sekenski. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to . For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.



Published in Boston Herald on July 7, 2019
