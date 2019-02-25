|
,74, of Foxboro passed away after a long illness on February 22, 2019.Born in Norwood, Oct. 31, 1944, he was the son of the late Thomas H. and Bridget (Folan) McNulty. Tom was the beloved husband of 35 years to Suzanne (McNair) McNulty of Foxboro; the loving father of Thomas P. McNulty of Foxboro and step father of Lynn Wentzell of Florida, Kim Littig of Connecticut & the late Robin Littig of Foxboro; dear brother of Teresa McElwee and JoAnn McNulty both of Norwood; and the uncle of Steven, Michael & Kathleen. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Tom's passion for tractor trailers led to a lifelong career of driving trucks for New England Frozen Foods and A. Duie Pyle culminating in an award for over one million miles of continuous safe driving. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass celebrated on Wednesday, February 27th at 11AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington St., Norwood. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Herren Project, P.O. Box 131, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or www.herrenproject.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-j-mcnulty
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 25, 2019