Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
For more information about
Thomas McNulty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
547 Washington St.,
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McNulty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. McNulty


1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Thomas J. McNulty Notice
,74, of Foxboro passed away after a long illness on February 22, 2019.Born in Norwood, Oct. 31, 1944, he was the son of the late Thomas H. and Bridget (Folan) McNulty. Tom was the beloved husband of 35 years to Suzanne (McNair) McNulty of Foxboro; the loving father of Thomas P. McNulty of Foxboro and step father of Lynn Wentzell of Florida, Kim Littig of Connecticut & the late Robin Littig of Foxboro; dear brother of Teresa McElwee and JoAnn McNulty both of Norwood; and the uncle of Steven, Michael & Kathleen. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Tom's passion for tractor trailers led to a lifelong career of driving trucks for New England Frozen Foods and A. Duie Pyle culminating in an award for over one million miles of continuous safe driving. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass celebrated on Wednesday, February 27th at 11AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington St., Norwood. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Herren Project, P.O. Box 131, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or www.herrenproject.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-j-mcnulty
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now