of Cambridge formerly of Waltham, on April 21, 2020 at age 82.
Devoted husband of the late Jaqueline R. Sheridan (Mercier). Brother of the late Catherine Manning and James Sheridan. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to SE Mass, 311 Arsenal St., Watertown MA 02472.
Services will be private.
Even though at this point and time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate. May we suggest you reach out by telephone, email, or perhaps mailing them a card or leaving your words of sympathy on the funeral home website?
We are being especially cautious due to the uncertain situation with the outbreak. Thank you for your cooperation and please know that we stand ready to honor and celebrate the deceased who come into our care.
Arrangements by Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes, Arlington & Cambridge.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 23, 2020