68, of Dorchester, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Roberta (Cunningham) Sullivan of Boston.
Born July 7, 1951 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Frances and Gerardine (Holmes) Sullivan.
Thomas attended Boston schools and after graduation in 1969, he went on to attend the School of Nursing at Bunker Hill Community College.
Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1972 where he took a variety of courses and served during the Vietnam War as a USMC-11 Sergeant. Thomas served his country until 1977. He then went on to become a Registered Nurse at Long Island Hospital and eventually at the Boston Medical Center where he remained as a Registered Nurse.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Deborah and her husband Paul Lawton of Quincy, his grandchildren, Jennifer, Robert, Taylor, Ryen Lawton and Danielle Gibson and his great-granddaughter, Maiya Lawton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mark's Parish, 1725 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester. Burial will follow at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street Dorchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, PO Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289-6076 or directly to https://donate3.cancer.org/
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 26, 2020