Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-1409
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Mark's Parish
1725 Dorchester Ave.
Dorchester, MA
View Map

Thomas J. Sullivan


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Sullivan Notice
68, of Dorchester, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Roberta (Cunningham) Sullivan of Boston.

Born July 7, 1951 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Frances and Gerardine (Holmes) Sullivan.

Thomas attended Boston schools and after graduation in 1969, he went on to attend the School of Nursing at Bunker Hill Community College.

Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1972 where he took a variety of courses and served during the Vietnam War as a USMC-11 Sergeant. Thomas served his country until 1977. He then went on to become a Registered Nurse at Long Island Hospital and eventually at the Boston Medical Center where he remained as a Registered Nurse.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Deborah and her husband Paul Lawton of Quincy, his grandchildren, Jennifer, Robert, Taylor, Ryen Lawton and Danielle Gibson and his great-granddaughter, Maiya Lawton.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mark's Parish, 1725 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester. Burial will follow at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street Dorchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, PO Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289-6076 or directly to https://donate3.cancer.org/

Directions and online guestbook at www.mchoulfh.com



View the online memorial for Thomas J., Sullivan
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -