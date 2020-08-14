1/
Thomas J. "Tom" Tobin
Tobin, of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Randolph and Charlestown, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2020, at the age of 83. Born in Boston, Tom grew up in Charlestown and graduated from Charlestown High School. Tom proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He worked as a Service Manager for General Electric for over 26 years. A devoted son, brother, veteran and friend, Tom will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Tom was the dear son of the late William and Marie (McEnaney) Tobin. Brother of the late Marie B. Tobin. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, a visitation period will be held on Monday, August 17th from 8:30 – 10:00 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (RT. 28), Randolph. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bernadette Church in Randolph and burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Dominican Sisters, St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 South Sixth St., Louisville, KY, 40203-3144.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph
