Thomas James "Tom" Galvin
1937 - 2020
Of West Roxbury passed away on September 19, 2020. Born in Boston on October 10, 1937, the son of the late Edward F. and Edna (Ryan) Galvin. Beloved husband of 62 years to Enda H. (Zoldan) Galvin. Devoted father of Kirk M. Galvin of E. Bridgewater, Chad D. Galvin and his wife Patricia of Florida, Thomas J. Galvin Jr. of Framingham and James P. Galvin of Seekonk. He was the loving grandfather of Jim and Liz. He was the dear brother of Linda O'Keefe-Galvin and the late Edward Francis Galvin, Jr. Tom is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Tom was a proud Teamster of Local 25-Boston serving his members as a steward. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY. A service will be held in the funeral home following visitation. (Please be sure to wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines in the Funeral Home.) Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund Walk through Team Zach's Pack at www.jimmyfundwalk.org and select team Zach's Pack. Or mail to Jimmy Fund Walk, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com.

William J. Gormley Funeral Service

617-323-8600



View the online memorial for Thomas James "Tom" GALVIN


Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
SEP
30
Service
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
September 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
