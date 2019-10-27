|
|
On Wednesday, October 23rd, of Arnold, MD, born in Boston, MA loving husband, father and grandfather went to be with the Lord at the age of 68, following complications associated with his cancer diagnosis.
Tom served his country honorably in the Army, completing two tours in Vietnam, where he was sent as a boy at only 17 years of age. On his return, he began a lifelong career in transit as a bus operator for the MBTA in Boston. After working his way through Salem State College, he earned his JD from New England School of Law. Tom would end the career he loved as Chief Labor Relations Officer at DC Metro (WMATA). Work was a source of great joy and fulfillment for Tom, who valued relationships with colleagues and friends immensely throughout his 40 year career.
Tom cherished the time he spent with his beloved wife Huong. They especially enjoyed their time in Naples, FL where they kept their second home and planned to retire together. Devoted father to Ashley, father-in-law to Paul, and Chippy (long story) to granddaughters Colby and Harper.
Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, Tom is survived by his father Warren (Jean), sisters Barbara Clougher, Deb Kerr, Karen Gest (Kevin), Jean Sawtelle (Bob), Laura Rivers (Eric), Keri Marshall (Gene) and Danielle Rousayne; brothers Stephen and Robert (Terry) and many nieces and nephews.
In life Tom sought to lighten the burden for all he could help, and in his sickness he saw many children in the halls of the cancer centers where he was treated. He often said that he wished he could take the suffering away from them, and let his replace theirs.
Gifts may be made in Tom's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 StJude.org/donate
A gathering will be held for friends and family on Tuesday, November 5th 11am - 12pm at Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Gulf Gate Estates, 6903 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota,FL 34231. A graveside service will follow at 2pm at Sarasota National Cemetery, and the family invites all who would like to join them for Tom's favorite meal in his favorite place: "sunset pizza" at Siesta Key Beach.
Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Thomas M. (Tom), Webb
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 27, 2019