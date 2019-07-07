|
of Reading, MA, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the age of 78.
Tom was born to parents Francis H. Hardy and Elinor (Galvin) Cloutier-Hardy on June 20, 1941, in Lynn, MA. He grew up as the second of six children and attended St. Mary's Boy's High School, Lynn, class of 1959. He graduated from Merrimack College Class of 1963 with a major in French, and University of Massachusetts Boston Class of 1973 with a Master of Education in Secondary Education / School Administration / Psychology. In 1962, Tom took a position as a teacher at Dom Bosco High School in Boston. In 1965, he taught at St. Mary's High School in Cambridge and was only there 3 months when he was drafted by the Army to the Vietnam War and was stationed in Saigon as a Translator from 1965-1967. Upon his return, Tom married Eileen Margaret Trane in August 1969, and the couple had five children. Later that year, he took a position at Matignon High School where he taught for 33 years. Tom is survived by his wife, Eileen; his five children, Michelle Hardy Kennedy and her husband Conway Kennedy, Brian Hardy, Christopher Hardy and his wife Kathryn (Wessel) Hardy, Jeffrey Hardy and his wife Alison (McLaughlin) Hardy, and Colleen Hardy; his ten grandchildren, Alexandra, Maddox, Jameson, Bennett, Samantha, Ella, Abigail, Lilly, Will, and Hollis; his brother, Francis X. Hardy and his wife, Ellen Hardy and his sister, Ann Hardy Jones and her husband Alfred Jones. He also has many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Eileen Brown and Mary Murphy; his brother William Hardy; and his parents, Francis and Elinor. He dedicated his life to teaching and family. He will be greatly missed by so many students, colleagues, friends, and his loving family.
A public wake will be at Keefe Funeral Home on July 9 between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. The funeral mass will take place at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in North Reading, MA on July 10 at 11 a.m., and friends and family are invited to attend the internment of the ashes at Mount Auburn Cemetery at a later date to be determined. Tom set up a fundraiser for his birthday, and we would like to exceed his goal, in lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or online condolences, please visitwww.keefefuneralome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on July 7, 2019