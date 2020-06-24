Thomas P. Barrett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Westwood, formerly of Brookline, and Hampton Beach, N.H., passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, just one week shy of his 95th birthday.

Born on June 27, 1925, he was the eldest son of Thomas H. and Elsa G. (Andres) Barrett. Thomas was raised in Brookline with his six brothers, Richard, Robert, Joseph, William, James, and Daniel. He met the love of his life, Helen A. Franey, and they married in 1955 in Los Angeles, CA. The two native Bostonians returned to Massachusetts and spent the next 65 years surrounded by love, laughter, and family.

Thomas was kind, humble, and gentle. He was the cherished uncle and great uncle to many adoring nieces and nephews. Most importantly, he was Helen's loving husband. An inseparable pair, their love, sense of fun, and devotion to their large, extended family will live on in all who loved him. He will be dearly missed.

Graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West Roxbury, MA on Friday June 26 at 11 AM.

To share a memory of Tom, or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.



View the online memorial for Thomas P. Barrett

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GHP/LM
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved