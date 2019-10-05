Boston Herald Notices
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
Thomas Thibeault


1947 - 2019
at age 72, of South Boston, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Cambridge, MA, on September 22, 1947, to Harold and Ann Thibeault, Tommy moved to South Boston as a young child and lived there for the majority of his life. Tommy is survived by his adoring daughters Lori Black and her husband Christopher of Marshfield; Kari Thibeault-Lord and her husband Kristopher of Franklin; and his cherished grandchildren Matthew, Kayla, Violet and James. He is also survived by his former spouse Irene McDonald and his nieces and nephews James Kelley, Kathleen Harkey, Ronnie Edwards, Tina Edwards Hayes and Ann Jones. Tommy will join his previously departed parents and his sister, Linda, in eternal rest.

Tommy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his service, he enjoyed a long career as a truck driver for Romanow, The Boston Globe and The Christian Science Monitor before retiring, and was a member of the National American Legion Post 368 and International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 259.

Rarely seen without his infectious smile, Tommy cherished being with his family and friends. He loved music, dancing and playing the drums. Tommy's fun, loving and giving spirit was a gift to all who knew him and will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.

Tommy's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Boston Medical Center for their incredible care and support.

Relatives and friends are warmly invited to visiting hours at Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA, on Saturday, October 5th from 11am-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
