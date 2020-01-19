Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Concord Baptist Church
180 Blue Hill Ave
Milton, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Concord Baptist Church
180 Blue Hill Ave
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tillman Coy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tillman James "Till" Coy Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tillman James "Till" Coy Jr. Notice
of Boston, January 15, 2020. Late Firefighter, Boston Fire Department, proud member of the Boston Society of Vulcans. Beloved husband of Lynda Coy. Loving father of Devin, Autumn, and Jovan Robinson and grandfather of Olivia, Amina, and Miles Robinson. Dear son of Tillman James Coy, Sr. of Roxbury and the late Annie "Willie Mae" Coy. Beloved brother of Janice Cave and Brenda Coy and uncle of Dominique and Janelle Cave all of Boston. He is survived by extended family and a host of dear friends. Funeral service Friday at 11 AM at Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Ave. Milton. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Burial private. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com



View the online memorial for Tillman James "Till", Coy Jr.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tillman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -