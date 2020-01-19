|
of Boston, January 15, 2020. Late Firefighter, Boston Fire Department, proud member of the Boston Society of Vulcans. Beloved husband of Lynda Coy. Loving father of Devin, Autumn, and Jovan Robinson and grandfather of Olivia, Amina, and Miles Robinson. Dear son of Tillman James Coy, Sr. of Roxbury and the late Annie "Willie Mae" Coy. Beloved brother of Janice Cave and Brenda Coy and uncle of Dominique and Janelle Cave all of Boston. He is survived by extended family and a host of dear friends. Funeral service Friday at 11 AM at Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Ave. Milton. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Burial private. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 19, 2020