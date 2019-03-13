|
of Norwood passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 56. Beloved husband of Jeanine M. (Bailey) Fruci. Devoted father of Nicholas T. Fruci of Norfolk. Son of Porta (Sideropoulos) Fruci of Norwood and the late Domenic J. Fruci. Loving brother of Anthony D. Fruci and his wife Diane of Norwood and Donna J. Rigdon and her husband Mike of Norfolk. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Timothy worked for the Town of Norwood as the Wiring Inspector for many years. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood. At the request of the family all other services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Lupus Foundation of New England 40 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 13, 2019