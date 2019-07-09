Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St Margaret Church of St Teresa of Calcutta, Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Moynihan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Moynihan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy J. Moynihan Notice
of Dorchester suddenly passed away on July 5, 2019. Loving and devoted son of Jason T. Moynihan, his wife Tammy (Macneil) Moynihan of Dorchester and devoted son of Nicole M. Yeshulas of South Boston. Devoted grandson of Karen A. (Bailey) Moynihan of Lynn and William C. Moynihan Sr. of Roslindale, Paul and Marie Yeshulas of South Boston. Brother of Tyler D. Errico of Dorchester and Nicholas J. Ratliff of Halifax. Also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Timothy was loved by all that knew him. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St South Boston on Thursday July 11th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St Margaret Church of St Teresa of Calcutta, Parish 800 Columbia Road Dorchester of Friday July 12th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan.



View the online memorial for Timothy J. Moynihan
Published in Boston Herald on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now