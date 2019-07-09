|
of Dorchester suddenly passed away on July 5, 2019. Loving and devoted son of Jason T. Moynihan, his wife Tammy (Macneil) Moynihan of Dorchester and devoted son of Nicole M. Yeshulas of South Boston. Devoted grandson of Karen A. (Bailey) Moynihan of Lynn and William C. Moynihan Sr. of Roslindale, Paul and Marie Yeshulas of South Boston. Brother of Tyler D. Errico of Dorchester and Nicholas J. Ratliff of Halifax. Also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Timothy was loved by all that knew him. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St South Boston on Thursday July 11th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St Margaret Church of St Teresa of Calcutta, Parish 800 Columbia Road Dorchester of Friday July 12th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan.
Published in Boston Herald on July 9, 2019