Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
1864 Washington Street
View Map
of Canton, MA, passed away on June 1, 2019. He was 75 years old. He is survived by his wife, Eileen O’Shea, his three daughters, Caroline O’Shea, Priscilla O’Shea Lourenco, and Shannen Flanagan and his son, Danny O’Shea, along with their husbands, Daniel Mongeon, Dana Lourenco, Pat Flanagan, and his 8 grandsons: Dylan, Brendan, Noah, Desmond, Kieran, Joseph, Dean, and Sean. Timmy was born in Kenmare, Co. Kerry, Ireland on September 21, 1943. He was the 7th child of Daniel and Mary O’Shea, of Kenmare, and had 4 brothers and 10 sisters.Timmy was a kind and gentle soul who loved joking around, music, reading, sports. He was grateful for the care provided by Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington Street, Canton Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1864 Washington, Street, on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Canton Corner Cemetery. Donations in Timmy’s memory may be made to the Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116 or at giving.brighamandwomens.org. For directions and guestbook, please visit: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home781-828-0811 http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-michael-oshea
Published in Boston Herald on June 4, 2019
