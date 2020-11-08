1/1
Tracey MacPherson
(Goode) MacPherson, 60, of Hingham, formerly of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away at home on October 29th after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Boston and grew up in Quincy and was a 1978 graduate of Quincy High School. She is the daughter of Arlene O'Hea and the late William Goode and the wife of the late Mark MacPherson.

She worked in new home sales in Texas and was a devoted wife and mother. Tracey loved to travel and spent many summers on Cape Cod and winters in Florida. She was loving, kind, generous, and always loved to laugh; she found joy in the success of others. She will be deeply missed by all.

Tracey was predeceased by her husband Mark MacPherson, her brother David Goode, and her nephew Evan Greene. She is survived by her mother Arlene O'Hea of Bridgewater; daughter Emily MacPherson of California and her son Zachary MacPherson of Texas; her sister Stephanie Greene of Bridgewater and her brother John O'Hea and wife Laura of Bridgewater; and her nieces Madison Greene and Rebecca O'Hea. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.

A future celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please take time to comfort those in need or those less fortunate and bring to them the greatest gift of all, caring.

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
