Raisis passed peacefully on August 6, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born in Cambridge, MA on June 9, 1942 to mother Eve Chrisafis Raisis, originally from the small Greek Island of Limnos, and "the baker of the BEST apple pie ever!" and father Pantelis (Paul) Raisis from the Greek Island of Andros, a chef/restaurant owner (both deceased). Although his given name was Tracey, his Greek name was "Thrasivoulous", who was a Greek philosopher. Tracey was also pre-deceased by his only sibling, brother Andre Paul Raisis, in 2018.Tracey spent most of his youth growing up in Arlington, MA.After graduating from Arlington High School in 1960, he attended University of Vermont for 2 semesters. There he met his long-time friend Bill Murphy, a restaurant owner in Burlington, who taught Tracey how to tend bar. While living in NYC, Tracey bartended in a restaurant. The owner of that restaurant allowed Tracey to take 2 months off each summer to go to Greece, as Tracey was instrumental in the success of the business.Tracey was a true "Renaissance man", and lived a full and colorful life. He loved to travel, was a gourmet cook, a self-taught photographer and an avid music aficionado. Tracey had an extensive collection of 2000 jazz LP's and before the iPod came to be, created over 500 cassette playlists with every song and artist carefully documented.Before Tracey retired in 2011, he was the maitre'd of Capital Grille and Abe & Louie's in Boston, for a combined total of 20 years.To say that Tracey had the "gift of gab" would be an understatement; he had irrepressible energy and charm! He was a voracious reader who could talk with anyone about any subject – and if he didn't know something, he would research it on the computer and be an expert in just 2 days."May flights of angels lead him to paradise."Tracey is survived by his wife Karen Bell, her mother Virginia Bell, her Uncle Herb & Aunt Nancy, cousins Jeff & John Bell, sisters Kathryn & Carol Bell & their children, Adam & Sarah Tetreau & Ryan McAdams and many cousins.A memorial service will be held at a later date in Tracey's honor.In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Journey Forward, 5 Shawmut Rd. Canton, MA 02021 or MedRhythms, PO Box 7944, Portland, ME 04101.